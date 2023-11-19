West Ham reportedly want to sign Feyenoord goal machine Santiago Gimenez as David Moyes eyes a long-term replacement for Danny Ings.

Tottenham have also been heavily linked with Gimenez for some time, so we could potentially see a bidding war take place for him in January.

The Mexico international signed for Feyenoord in July 2022 and he has gradually become one of the Dutch giant’s most important players.

Last season, Gimenez scored an impressive 15 goals in 32 league appearances for Feyenoord, firing his team to their first Eredivisie title since 2017.

The striker has been in even better form this season, netting an outstanding 13 goals in just 12 league appearances so far.

As previously reported by Football365, Tottenham are extremely keen on luring Gimenez to North London.

Reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Spurs’ scouts have been closely watching Gimenez’s performances ahead of a potential bid for him in January.

Now, however, it seems that West Ham are ready to throw their hat into the ring for the prolific talisman.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham stunned, as Fulham surge into the lead for classy Brazil international

According to The Mirror, Moyes is ‘itching to add another centre-forward to his squad’ after failing to replace Gianluca Scamacca following his return to Italy with Atalanta.

The report claims that Danny Ings ‘Danny Ings could also potentially depart in January if a suitable offer arrives, providing a replacement can be sourced.’

Gimenez is one target that West Ham ‘have on their radar.’ They do note, however, that Feyenoord would prefer to keep their star striker until at least the end of the season, so a big offer will be required to lure him away from the Netherlands in January.

Interestingly, Gimenez is not the only striker West Ham are interested in.

The Mirror add that Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke is another player Moyes is keen on.

The Cherries have ‘little interest’ in losing Solanke as they continue to battle relegation under manager Andoni Iraola.

Solanke also has over three years left to run on his current contract at the Vitality Stadium meaning the Bournemouth under no immediate pressure to sell.

It would therefore take a big offer for West Ham to sign him, too.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Hammers do make a concrete bid for either Gimenez or Solanke in January.

DON’T MISS: Daniel Levy determined to sell Tottenham star in January, with three potential replacements identified