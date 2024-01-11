West Ham ‘tracking’ Arsenal, Tottenham-linked striker; surprisingly low asking price revealed

According to reports, West Ham are ‘tracking’ Feyenoord talisman Santiago Gimenez, who is valued at a very respectable £30million.

Gimenez has been on fire this season, scoring 18 goals in 16 appearances in the Eredivisie.

He also recorded two goals in four Champions League appearances and only three players scored more goals than him in 2023.

Several clubs are in the market for a new striker and Gimenez is one of the best options out there given his superb form and reported price tag.

Chelsea and Arsenal are in dire need of a goalscorer and could do a lot worse than the Mexican, but their focus appears to be elsewhere.

This will do West Ham no harm, as David Moyes looks to bring in a No. 9 in the winter transfer window.

Michail Antonio recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury and has been joined on the sidelines by Jarrod Bowen, who has led the line extremely well this season.

Moyes is also dealing with an injury picked up by Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus is at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana.

That is a lot of creativity and goals out of action, which means Moyes is no longer open to letting Danny Ings leave the Hammers in the winter transfer window.

Ings could depart if a new striker is signed and the most likely addition is Gimenez as things stand.

According to The Times, West Ham are ‘tracking’ Gimenez, with Feyenoord eager to keep hold of him until the summer.

It is claimed that ‘a number of European sides’ are ‘watching’ the 22-year-old – who ‘is rated at about £30million’.

Argentine-born Gimenez ‘wants guaranteed first-team football’ as he looks to maintain his current development, which might not be on offer at the London Stadium when Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus are all available.

Feyenoord ‘hope to keep Gimenez’ – who has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal – until the end of the season, but manager Arne Slot has recently admitted he will understand if the Dutch club cash in on their star player.

“If it is best for the club that he is sold, then so be it,” Slot said.

“Of course I will give my arguments, but it is not the case that if Dennis [te Kloese, the chief executive] convinces me that it must be done, I will hand in my contract the next day.

“Of course, everyone understands that we prefer to sell at the end of the season. But if an offer is made that cannot be refused, so that we can also pay salaries and transfer fees in the future, as the competition does, then we as Feyenoord may also be able to take the next step.”

West Ham signed Kudus and Edson Alvarez from Dutch giants Ajax last summer, so it is clear that Moyes is a fan of the Eredivisie.

Both players, especially Kudus, have been crucial for the Irons this term.

