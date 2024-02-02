West Ham transfer ‘collapse’: Lyon set to ‘appeal to FIFA’ as they demand ‘explanation’ from Hammers

Said Benrahma's move to Lyon has fallen through.

Like many of their Premier League rivals, West Ham were not too busy during the January transfer window.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips was their only addition, while Conor Coventry and Thilo Kehrer have been sent to Charlton Athletic and AS Monaco respectively.

Benrahma was initially expected to follow Coventry and Kehrer in leaving the Premier League club after attracting serious interest from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Algeria international has slipped down the pecking order at the London Stadium this season. He has only started five Premier League games and he has failed to grab a goal or an assist in any of his 22 appearances across all competitions.

It would have been a decent move for Benrahma had he secured a switch to Lyon, but according to Fabrizio Romano, this deal may not go through.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Olympique Lyon will appeal to FIFA and release a statement after Saïd Benrahma deal OFF!

“OL signed all documents, Benrahma too but West Ham did not proceed with TMS correct details. OL are asking for explanation from West Ham.”

He later added: “Olympique Lyon still hope to make it happen via appeal to FIFA. OL official statement coming soon.”

Earlier this month, when asked whether Benrahma would leave West Ham, Hammers boss David Moyes said: “I do believe Marseille made a loan offer. I didn’t know about it after the [Bristol City] game. As far as I know, it was knocked back anyway.

“We probably need to sell to get some other players in. If that’s the case then we’re probably in a selling mood, rather than a loaning mood.”

Without Benrahma, West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Thursday night. A major mistake by Phillips led to Dominic Solanke breaking the deadlock before James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty to earn the hosts a point.

Regarding Phillips, Moyes said post-match: “It’s not a goal we concede too often and it gave them a leg up.

“Then we had to perform and we weren’t at a level to do that. It wasn’t as good as it should have been.

“Kalvin’s fine, he got best part of 70 minutes in. I said before we might have to go a bit gently with him.

“I thought as the game went on he was starting to get better, but he was a bit slow at the start and in getting into the way we play.

“I’m happy with a point but not happy with the performance. We got back in the game and I didn’t think we performed well after that either.

“It looked as if we had had 10 days off tonight, like we’d had a holiday, the players looked leggy.”