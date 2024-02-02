West Ham transfers ‘approved’ after ‘disrespectful’ Hammers scuppered deals amid ‘computer problems’

According to reports, moves away from West Ham United for Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals have been ‘approved’ by FIFA after appeals were submitted.

West Ham were not too busy during the winter transfer window and on deadline day they were focused on outgoings.

The Premier League outfit were looking to offload Benrahma and Fornals, who were being pursued by Lyon and Real Betis respectively.

Both of these deals looked likely to be completed in time but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed after the 23:00 deadline on Thursday that Benrahma’s move had “collapsed”.

He tweeted: “Understand Olympique Lyon will appeal to FIFA and release a statement after Saïd Benrahma deal OFF!

“OL signed all documents, Benrahma too but West Ham did not proceed with TMS correct details. OL are asking for explanation from West Ham.”

He later added: “Olympique Lyon still hope to make it happen via appeal to FIFA. OL official statement coming soon.”

In a statement, Lyon subsequently accused West Ham of “incomprehensible behaviour” and a “lack of respect” after the Benrahma deal did not go through.

West Ham’s statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that the Deadline Day deal for Said Benrahma to join Olympique Lyonnais was not concluded ahead of the deadline, with a deal unable to be completed before 11pm.”

Fornals found himself in the same boat as Benrahma as Real Betis blamed “computer problems” for the deal not being finalised.

Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon said: “There was a last-minute problem with Fornals, we think it was a computer problem.

“Betis sent all the documents correctly and on time and it seems West Ham had a computer problem. It wasn’t just with Betis it was with other deals. We hope that it gets resolved in the next few days.

“It was done on both sides. We imagine that with a computer error, it can be resolved. We are working on it and we are optimistic.”

But in a boost for Lyon and Real Betis, Romano revealed on Friday afternoon that Benrahma and Fornals will get their moves after FIFA intervened.

Romano tweeted: “FIFA have granted OL appeal for Saïd Benrahma, West Ham have matched the TMS few minutes ago.

“OL will be finally able to complete Benrahma deal in the next hours. The player was still waiting in Lyon, only hoping for OL move.”

On Fornals, he continued: “All parties involved in Pablo Fornals deal believe that the issues have been fixed and the deal will happen.

“Real Betis, just waiting for formal confirmation but convinced that Fornals is joining from West Ham.

He later added: “Pablo Fornals to Real Betis, approved.”