West Ham United could be on the up, which usually means disaster is looming

Go on then, tell us. Which West Ham United are we going to get this year, exactly? And for how long before they turn into that other West Ham?

The refined and at times sophisticated Dr West Ham beat Chelsea and claimed away wins at both Tottenham and Arsenal last season. That West Ham that lifted an actual real-life European trophy the previous year, have reached stages of the Europa League containing the word ‘-final’ three years in a row, and a couple of years ago looked for a spell like they might actually be Champions League contenders.

By any objective measure, the past four years have been the best the club have experienced for least 25 years: they’ve not finished as high in the Premier League as regularly since Harry Redknapp’s day. Jarrod Bowen last season became their first 20-goal player in the top flight since John Hartson in 1997/98.

But the brutish, clumsy Mr West Ham inevitably comes out at some point: the West Ham that lost 5-0 at Fulham, 3-0 at Manchester United, 6-0 at home to Arsenal and 5-2 at Crystal Palace. The West Ham that won just four league games after the turn of the new year last season, and whose expected points placed them a hair’s breadth away from the expected relegation zone. Yeah, that West Ham.

Just as a concept, West Ham are at least rarely dull, even if those who watch them ever week may beg to differ about the action on the pitch at times. To be a supporter must be an absolutely dizzying experience, even by Premier League standards.

True to form, the Hammers have given us perhaps the most entertaining list of summer signings, all of which look like they could go either way, and whose names and attributes all read like they were hastily written based on hackneyed footballer archetypes for a bad choose-your-own-adventure book for ages 10-12.

Luis Guilherme, a pacy 18 year old Brazilian winger who still needs to prove he has some end product. Crysencio Summerville, the former Leeds United winger who tore up the Championship with 19 goals in 45 games last season, but had managed just four strikes in 34 Premier League outings before that. Niclas Fullkrug, the eye-catchingly large German super-sub centre-forward. Guido Rodriguez, the Argentinian defensive midfielder.

It goes on. Mandatory West Ham United Signing From A Big Club Aaron Wan-Bissaka, back at his level after a so-so spell at Manchester United. Wes Foderingham, a goalkeeper who conceded 79 goals in 30 games for Sheffield United last season. We would have nothing on Max Kilman, except that they paid £40m for him and his actual name is Max Kilman.

Boring stinky old David Moyes has gone, and in has come Julen Lopetegui, the most West Ham of managers, with as much on his CV to suggest he might actually be good as there is to say top-flight domestic football isn’t really for him.

Historically, West Ham have been superb value for providing false dawns that turn out to be explosions. Just won the FA Cup, have you? Relegated in three years. Got a wonderful crop of youngsters including Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, Michael Carrick and Jermain Defoe, do you? Yeah, that’ll get dismantled and you’ll be relegated again. Reached the FA Cup final, top half regularly, got Dean Ashton banging them in and been taking over by an Icelandic billionaire? Here’s a global financial crisis, Gianfranco Zola and another relegation.

Every time West Ham think they’re about to move to the next level, they get slapped down, and they have taken big gambles with the lengths of contracts they have handed out: Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Max Kilman, all now 26 or 27 years old, are all under six or seven year deals. Fullkrug, at 31 years old, has been given a four-year contract.

Arguably, that provides stability, and protects West Ham from being forced to sell rather than lose them on a free. But it also makes them more difficult to shift if they don’t perform.

Honestly? As neutrals, we don’t much mind which West Ham we get, which is just as well, because we’ve absolutely no idea which it will be. You could tell us they’d be fifth or 17th come the end of the season, and we’d put a glass of champagne in your hand, say ‘yes, that sounds about right’ and promptly go home.