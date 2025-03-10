West Ham vs Newcastle: Prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

With the EFL Cup final just around the corner, Newcastle will be looking to build some much-needed momentum when they take on West Ham this Monday night.

Bringing Champions League football back to St James’ Park earned Eddie Howe high praise from Newcastle fans; winning the club’s first major trophy since the mid 1950s would undoubtedly make him a club legend.

It’s quite incredible that a club of Newcastle’s size hasn’t lifted any serious metal since the 1955 FA Cup. And no, we’re not going to include the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup as a major honour.

The Magpies have come close to silverware in more recent times, finishing runners-up in the league back in 1996 and 1997, reaching the FA Cup final in 1998 and 1999, plus making the EFL Cup final just a couple of years ago.

Trouble is, in order to turn those near-misses into gold, Newcastle will need to overcome their current dip in form. Howe’s men have suffered three defeats from four games and failed to score in two of those losses to Man City and Liverpool.

Monday’s trip to West Ham gives the Magpies an opportunity to build some much-needed confidence ahead of their trip to Wembley. If that wasn’t enough motivation, Howe’s men can also draw level with fifth-placed Manchester City in the likely final Champions League place.

The race for Champions League football is the only interesting unknown in the Premier League this season. Nottingham Forest, Man City, Chelsea, Brighton, Aston Villa and the Magpies themselves are all firmly in the running. That’s not counting league leaders Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal.

While the Magpies are in a slump, the Hammers are about as sharp as they have been all season. Back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Leicester have left Graham Potter’s men just a point behind Manchester United and Tottenham… then again, that’s not that hard to do nowadays.

The new West Ham boss has endured mixed results since arriving at the London Stadium, but the club’s general trajectory appears to be on the up.

The Irons are not only setting their sights on three straight league wins since 2023 but also their first season double over the Magpies in over six years. Don’t want to give you West Ham fans any false hope, but the 2-0 reverse win also happened on a Monday…

West Ham team news

West Ham are set to be boosted by the return of Lucas Paqueta on Monday night, with the Brazilian now back in training from his ankle injury.

The real question surrounding Paqueta concerns his mental wellbeing as he prepares for an upcoming hearing into allegations of spot-fixing – something he vehemently denies.

Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville are all out of action with hamstring, leg and thigh injuries, though Vladimir Coufal could return after overcoming his hamstring problem.

West Ham expected line-up

Newcastle team news

Newcastle have got their fair share of injuries too. Sven Botman is expected to be out for some time after requiring surgery to sort his knee problem.

Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lescelles are also expected to be long-term absentees, giving Howe plenty of food for thought as we head into the business end of the season.

If that wasn’t enough trouble, Anthony Gordon starts his three-game ban on Monday. This is good news for Harvey Barnes who is expected to step into his place.

On a more positive note for Howe, there are positive reports surrounding Kieran Trippier, who appears to have overcome his back problems.

Newcastle expected line-up

West Ham vs Newcastle: How to watch and listen

Fans can watch Monday’s match live across multiple platforms, including Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League. Radio coverage is available on talkSPORT.

West Ham vs Newcastle stats

West Ham are looking to complete a season double over Newcastle for the first time since 2018/19.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games against West Ham.

The reverse fixture this season also took place on a Monday, with West Ham going on to win 2-0.

West Ham are looking to win three straight Premier League games for the first time since December 2023.

Newcastle are looking to avoid suffering three straight away defeat without scoring for the first time since December/January 2020/21.

West Ham vs Newcastle referee stats

Michael Salisbury will be the man in the middle on Monday night, taking charge of his ninth Premier League match this season.

The official averages around 3.5 bookings a match, handing out seven of them on his last outing which saw Wolves beat Bournemouth 1-0.

His last match featuring West Ham was back in January when the Irons were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad.

Salisbury’s last Newcastle fixture took place back in February 2024 when the Magpies drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.

West Ham vs Newcastle prediction

This is a difficult one to call. Yes, Newcastle are in poor form, but their last two Premier League defeats came against Man City and Liverpool – not the easiest of opposition.

West Ham, on the other hand, have won back-to-back games against Arsenal and Leicester but they have only picked up three victories from nine games at the London stadium.

See our prediction below…