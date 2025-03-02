We’ve just found the most satisfying and ridiculous tackle of 2025

Jogo Bonito? Sod that. We’re delighted to announce that the spirit of Phil Jones is well and truly alive in Brazilian football.

It’s little over two months into 2025 but we can safely declare that Juventude centre-back Ewerton has pulled off the most satisfying tackle of 2025. Definitely the most ridiculous.

It’s about a decade since Jones pulled off his crowning glory, an outrageously daft head tackle to hook the ball away from Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud. Undoubtedly one of the best moments of the Premier League’s late Barclays era.

