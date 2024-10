Manuel Neuer, eat your heart out.

By now we’re all well-versed in goalkeepers playing it out from the back, often effectively operating as an 11th outfielder. But this next generation appear to be taking that to ridiculous new levels.

On a sleepy international break weekend, it was welcome to see our social media feeds punctuated by this outrageous solo effort from Eintracht Frankfurt’s Under-9 goalkeeper.

Read the article at Planet Football.