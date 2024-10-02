Manchester City will reportedly attempt to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in January following the season-ending injury to Rodri.

Wharton joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January and has been very impressive during his short time at the club.

His form in the second half of last season was so impressive that it earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship.

The 20-year-old has started 2024/25 well despite the Eagles’ poor form.

In six appearances in the Premier League, Wharton averages 1.3 key passes, 1.2 interceptions, 2.2 tackles, and 1.3 clearances per game.

Such is the nature of the beast, Wharton is reportedly a transfer target for several top Premier League clubs and if Palace’s poor form continues, he might seek a move elsewhere in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been linked with the England midfielder but it is Premier League champions Man City who could make a move to sign him in January.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Big Three? It’s a Big One but the Man City era ‘will end’

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: More Premier League goals than Eric Cantona and Bradford

Wharton, Ederson on Man City transfer shortlist after Rodri injury

According to CaughtOffside, Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘weighing up whether or not to sign cover for Rodri’, who has been ruled out for up to a year with a torn ACL.

If the Spanish manager is given the funds to sign a new no. 6, he has made Wharton and Atalanta’s Ederson his ‘two main midfield targets’.

However, City insist they ‘won’t panic and rush into the market’ to sign a replacement for Rodri.

The injury has seen the champions ‘step up their efforts to monitor Ederson’, though, and have ‘sent scouts to Atalanta games to keep an eye on his performances’.

The report adds that Wharton is a player ‘City like’ amidst ‘long-standing interest’ from title rivals Liverpool.

Guardiola’s is believed to ‘prefer’ Ederson to Wharton but City will become ‘serious suitors’ if they cannot strike a deal with Atalanta.

The Citizens could be hindered by Atalanta’s summer sale of Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus, with Gian Piero Gasperini surely reluctant to lose another star midfielder.

Brazilian playmaker Ederson was a key player in the Serie A club’s Europa League win last season and has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United over the last year or so.

Man City will undoubtedly be weaker without Rodri, who remains one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or despite his injury.

Without the Spaniard in the Premier League, City drew 1-1 at Newcastle United, and in the Champions League, they beat Slovan Bratislava 4-0 away from home.

It is unclear who Guardiola views as the permanent replacement for Rodri in his starting XI but centre-back John Stones has said he is ready to fill in.

“Yes, if called upon, 100 per cent,” said Stones when asked if he would like to play in midfield.

“It was difficult news for us all to take. Over the past few seasons he has been incredible.

“We know what a key player he has been for us, but we’ve got a lot of quality and a lot of players that are more than capable of filling in in that position.”

👉 READ NEXT: Guardiola’s first answer to the Rodri conundrum let Newcastle in and left plenty to be desired