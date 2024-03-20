What 10 pundits have said about Kobbie Mainoo’s remarkable rise, ft. Neville, Keane, Scholes…

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to join Gareth Southgate’s England squad – and you’d be hard-pushed to find someone who doesn’t believe he deserves it.

The 18-year-old has received rave reviews since he made his Premier League debut for his boyhood club back in November. He’s been a mainstay of Erik ten Hag’s midfield and key to their major uptick in form.

Mainoo’s performances for Manchester United have resulted in something of a clamour to join the Three Lions squad for the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Brazil.

After he was originally given the nod for England’s Under-21s, Southgate listened and called him up for the senior squad.

We’ve compiled quotes from 10 pundits on Mainoo’s remarkable rise.

