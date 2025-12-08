What 5 former Liverpool icons have said about Mohamed Salah’s outburst: ‘Club comes first and last’
Mohamed Salah has teed off on Liverpool and manager Arne Slot after being dropped for multiple games, suggesting the club is trying to push him out.
Amid a poor period of form for the Reds and for Salah himself, the Egyptian superstar was dropped for the Premier League game against West Ham. When Liverpool won 2-0, he was benched for the next two games after that.
Following the latest of those – a 3-3 draw with Leeds – Salah unleashed on Liverpool.