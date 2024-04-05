Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the “absolutely insane” Alexis Mac Allister after he helped inspire a win over Sheffield United.

Mac Allister scored a screamer to propel the Reds to victory after Conor Bradley’s own goal made it 1-1 in the 58th minute.

Jurgen Klopp is in love with Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentina midfielder has been in superb form since the turn of the year and is proving to be one of the best signings and players of the season.

His strike to put Liverpool 2-1 up came days after his match-winning assist for Mohamed Salah against Brighton.

Cody Gakpo made sure of the three points late on as the Reds returned to the top of the Premier League after Arsenal’s win against Luton on Wednesday and Klopp was high in praise of Mac Allister.

“We had to dig very deep, but that is normal,” the Liverpool boss told BBC. “Our attitude was good, the football was not great in a lot of moments.

“We saw how quick passes can change the game after 60 minutes, [Andrew] Robertson down the line, bam bam bam. Then Macca’s goal [Mac Allister] was the complete game changer, and it’s a wonderful goal for 3-1 as well.

“The first goal, Darwin [Nunez] does it by himself.

“They (Sheffield United) could have scored after 20 seconds, Caoimhin [Kelleher] makes a great save.

“Sheffield United played how they wanted for 90 minutes. It is difficult, but we could do better, and we did to get the win.”

On Mac Allister, Klopp continued: “He is a really good player, in the first half he was playing six but we knew we could move him slightly higher. Then he scores this kind of goal, the two biggest screamers of the season have come from him.

“Then the free-kick directly after – absolutely insane, what a player.”

On playing after Man City and Arsenal: “I am happy we play on Sunday, we cannot change that. I don’t see the problem. The game we played tonight was nothing to do with yesterday, and Sunday will be nothing to do with the other results.”

Goalscorer Gakpo added to the BBC: “We had a lot of possession but they defended well, we had to work really hard for the win.

“Patience is the most important thing. You can get frustrated or in a bad mood, but we stayed calm and focused.”

“Amazing goal (from Mac Allister), everyone knows he can shoot very well. I’m very happy for him, and a big relief for us.”

