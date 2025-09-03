Alexander Isak's actions this summer have made him an enemy of Newcastle but we will never know if it was his decision to act the way he did.

Wasserman, CAA Stellar, Gestifute, CAA Base Ltd, Unique Sports Group, ROOF.

Chances are that you’ve never heard of those typically nondescript companies. Apart from the (one) mention of sports, you would not know they were in any way connected to football, and yet these six companies are some of the most influential voices in football.

Those six are all agencies and crucially they have a transfer market valuation of over €1 billion, and yet they are rarely mentioned when it comes to the biggest moves.

Agents are nothing new, but if the early 2000s was the dawn of the super-agents like Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes, these days they have morphed into something more troubling, an invisible force having more impact on the game then we realise.

For agents, actually playing the game is just a minor inconvenience – the transfer window is their World Cup and Champions League all rolled into one. This summer that was especially true for one agency: Universal Twenty Two.

This Swedish-based company has around 160 players on their books. Transfermarkt gives them a total market value of €313.95m and yet crucially, €120m comes from just one man: Alexander Isak.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Liverpool: Marc Guehi ‘extremely unhappy’ as Reds in ‘real mess’ on one condition after ‘massive blow’

👉 Newcastle star ‘had to be calmed down’ as team-mates ‘could not look Isak in the face’

👉 Liverpool transfer mistake left Crystal Palace with only possible decision amid Glasner resignation threat

The Swede has been the story of the transfer window, especially in England where Premier League clubs have spent north of £2 billion. A move that was first rumoured in late July took until deadline day to be completed and was one that left Isak’s relationship with fans who once adored him in an irreparable state. Not that his agent cared.

While the player did his best to smooth things over on Instagram, his agent Vlado Lemic decided to text talkSPORT’s Jim White with an alternative view.

It’s nice when you have someone to be with, but it is even nicer when you know who you will never be with again.

Classy stuff from Vlado, forgetting the £120,000 a week Isak received from Newcastle, from which his agent undoubtedly took a cut.

For Isak, he has gone from Geordie God to a ‘rat’, ‘traitor’ and ‘Judas’ in the space of a summer as his actions have been widely condemned, but his agent most likely could not care less. The sale to Liverpool was the cashing-in of a three-year bet Universal Twenty Two made — one that earned them around £13m, the biggest fee they are ever likely to see.

This aspect of transfers is easy to forget. We can talk about why Isak might want to join Liverpool, why he may want to win trophies, why he wants to play alongside Mo Salah et al — but the desire of an agent can be just as big a factor.

On the same day Isak signed his Liverpool contract, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was also in the building. The English centre-back’s behaviour has been diametrically opposed to Isak’s, for all the good it has done him.

Guehi stuck to his contract, turned up to training, played every minute of Palace’s season so far, and even scored in their 3-0 win over Villa — only to have his move denied at the last second. Like blowing out the candles only for someone to snatch the cake away.

Again, it is worth looking a little deeper. Guehi is part of the Unique Sports Group agency, the fifth most valuable company in the field, and if Isak is one in a million, Guehi is one of a million.

Anthony Gordon, Ethan Nwaneri and Brennan Johnson are some of the high-profile names on their books. This summer they have already brokered Jacob Ramsey’s £43million move to Newcastle.

There is no doubt that had Guehi thrown his toys out of the pram, he would have got his move – but from a financial point of view, it makes more sense to stay and see out your contract before receiving a big signing-on fee next summer. For the agency – and with other money already coming through the door – they may be happy to wait the extra 12 months if it means more money.

In reality, every transfer should be analysed through the prism of who is representing the player. Would Harry Kane have preferred to stay in the Premier League to go on and beat the goalscoring record? Probably, but he was being represented by his brother Charlie, who could not force Daniel Levy’s hand.

Neymar may well have felt moving to PSG from Barcelona was the right career move, but the reported €33m his father/agent received may well have been an even bigger influence. Nineteen players joined Wolves from 2016 to 2022, all of who were represented by Mendes, who also represented the club’s manager and whose company was part-owned by the Chinese owners of Wolves.

But that of course is all forgotten by history. Almost £500m was spent on agent fees by English clubs last season and yet few fans could even name a single one of these companies that are pulling the strings.

We will never know whether it was Isak or his agent who thought it best to down tools and forever burn his bridges at Newcastle, and whether Isak had doubts about doing so and was convinced this was his only way of getting his dream move, but while the agents can happily count their newly-acquired millions from their yacht in Monaco, it is the player that has to deal with the public fall-out. Something that will come into clear focus the next time Liverpool travel to St James’.

READ NEXT: Ederson was Pep Guardiola’s most important Man City transfer ever