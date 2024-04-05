Arsenal legend Martin Keown has hit out at Manchester United after they suffered a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea with Erik ten Hag’s departure “inevitable”.

Man Utd and Chelsea played out a remarkable game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as Mauricio Pochettino’s side scored two late goals to win 4-3.

“What are United doing?’

Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer fired Chelsea into an early lead but goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes brought the sides level at the break.

With around 20 minutes to go, Garnacho did his trademark celebration which saw him sit on the advertising board with his arms crossed after getting on the end of a superb cross from Antony to head the visitors into a 3-2 lead.

But a dramatic finish at Stamford Bridge saw Palmer score twice late-on to complete his hat-trick and earn Chelsea a much-needed victory.

In response to this result and Garnacho’s celebration, Keown has hit out at the Man Utd winger who should have been focused on getting “back in position”.

“They produce good moments like Antony’s ball to Garnacho, which was fantastic, but that’s his first assist of the season for goodness sake,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“The way that the players celebrate – Garnacho, get your backside off the advertising board and get back and get ready to defend because the opposition are going to come at you.

“People say Arsenal over-celebrate but what are United doing? Everyone is celebrating that goal but I’m not having it, I want you back in position and to give me something defensively.”

“It’s inevitable isn’t it?”

When asked whether he thought Man Utd would stick with Ten Hag heading into next season, Keown added: “One assumes not. He doesn’t even seem to be able to see the problems.

“I don’t know where the basics are or where the leaders are in that team. He’s too reliant on individuals and, based on what he says after, he doesn’t understand the value of the team.

“There will have to be changes at this rate. I don’t like to see anyone lose their job but it’s going to happen, it’s inevitable isn’t it?’.”

Post-match, Ten Hag claimed his side played well but Keown believes they were “completely exposed” by Chelsea.

“We heard Erik ten Hag saying he thought it was a great performance and they suffered because of individual mistakes, but they don’t play as a team at all,” Keown added.

“A defensive brain doesn’t exist in that side. No one in that team wants to defend, they were completely exposed last night. I couldn’t quite believe what I was watching at times.

“They don’t know how to press as a group, they try to do but teams play through them so easily. It was an unbelievable game to watch but the basics just aren’t there for United.”