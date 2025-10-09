What Arsenal players and Arteta are saying in dressing room ‘for the first time’

Gary Neville reckons Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will be discussing something in the Gunners dressing room “for the first time”.

Consecutive defeats have seen Liverpool enter a mini-crisis after a flying start to the season, and Arsenal are now favourites to win the title having leapfrogged the Reds at the top of the table.

Most people now believe Arteta has the strongest squad in the Premier League at his disposal and therefore has no excuse not to go all the way having finished second in the last three seasons.

And Neville reckons their “eyes should be wide open” to the possibility of this being their season to get the job done.

He claimed on the Overlap: “Roy [Keane] said about expectation there on Arsenal in the last week because of people. I’m not quite sure at this stage that that will bring pressure to them.

“I think if they’re in that Arsenal dressing room now, I think even Mikel Arteta, their eyes should be wide open, saying, that prize is actually there now.

“I think for the first time, I reckon they actually might just sit in that dressing room and think, there’s a long way to go, but I actually think it’s ours this. And we’ve got to knuckle down and win.”

Liverpool legend Carragher also believes Arsenal are now the favourites for the title as they have “the best squad” but picked out one thing which could be their undoing.

“The only thing that can stop [Arsenal] is the same thing that has stopped other teams in the past,” Carragher said.

“You get to March or April and you want it so much. The supporters want it so much. At the moment, Liverpool aren’t themselves.

“Arsenal have the best squad. They’re looking better than Liverpool right now. Liverpool might take a few months to integrate new players.

“They’ll come back. I think what [Manchester United] used to do, I think Alex Ferguson used to say if you’re three or four points off the leaders going into January or February…”

Gary Neville then jumped in: “Especially with a team that hasn’t won it as well.”

“Exactly,” Carragher added. “If Liverpool can find themselves five or six points behind in February… I think Liverpool will get better.

“I don’t think the points they have on the board they deserve for their performances in some ways.

“There will still be moments before Christmas where they drop points when you don’t expect it.

“But Arsenal will drop points. That’s football. If Liverpool, and Man City, could do the same thing Ferguson’s United did, [they could win the title].”