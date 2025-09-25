Mikel Arteta has revealed what Eberechi Eze “should have done” for Arsenal after getting off the mark in their 2-0 win over Port Vale on Wednesday.

Eze opened the scoring for the Gunners early on as he slotted the ball in from a central position in the box as he started the game in his more favoured attacking midfield position before Leandro Trossard secured victory over the League One side late on having come off the bench.

Reacting to his first goal for Arsenal having returned to his boyhood club from Crystal Palace in a £60m move this summer, Eze said he’s been “waiting a long time” for the “special” moment.

Eze said: “Very special. I’ve been waiting to score for this club for a long time and the first is very special. It’s a very difficult place to come.

“It’s important we got the first goal and we could move forward. You’ve seen in the past few weeks what players are doing when they come off the bench. It’s a lot of depth and brings fresh energy which is what we need.”

There has been plenty of discussion on Eze’s best position in the Arsenal team having operated mainly from the left wing since his move to the Emirates but Arteta doesn’t want to define him in any particular position.

The Arsenal boss said: “He played very centrally against a team that’s obviously with a 5-4-1, they are super compact inside, it’s not easy to find spaces but he’s very capable with the goal. You’ve seen that, there are another three or four actions that he’s completely through and people playing through.

“He needs to still play more time a little bit with those guys to understand the timings, especially the things that he needs to do and then actions like that will be more consistent and better for us. In general, very good. There is still a lot more to give I think.”

Arteta added that he believes the playmaker should maybe have scored a couple more having been signed “to win football matches” for Arsenal.

He added: “That’s why we got him for, to win football matches. He should have scored another two I think.”

Arsenal will host Brighton at the Emirates in the fourth round as one of four all-Premier League ties as League Two Grimsby Town have been handed another giant-killing opportunity having already seen off Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Full Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

Arsenal v Brighton

Grimsby Town v Brentford

Swansea City v Manchester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Wrexham v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wycombe v Fulham