What became of the Manchester City starlet Messi named his toughest opponent?

Lionel Messi has already named the toughest opponent he has ever faced during his illustrious career – and you wouldn’t guess his answer if you lived to the age of 100.

Messi has enjoyed tussles with some of the greatest defenders of their generation including Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Thiago Silva and Virgil van Dijk.

He’s also made a mockery of centre-backs with burgeoning reputations; who could forget Messi leaving Jerome Boateng on his backside in a 2015 Champions League semi-final or ragdolling Josko Gvardiol at Qatar 2022?

For the full article, please click here.