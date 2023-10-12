‘What club would take him?’ – Man City flop told to demand move but suitors could be hard to come by

Kalvin Phillips sits down on the bench after a rare appearance for Manchester City.

Jamie O’Hara believes Kalvin Phillips should demand a move from Manchester City as he isn’t playing, but he wonders “what football club would take him” amid his rough spell.

Phillips has had a difficult time of it at City. He’s gone from being the main man at Leeds to hardly even part of the supporting cast with the Citizens.

He played a combined total of 290 minutes across his 12 Premier League games last season, and has played 70 minutes in the league this term, even with City’s main holding-midfielder Rodri having been out injured for a short while.

There are a multitude of suggestions floating around regarding Phillips’ future, with Jamie Carragher telling him to “make sure you’re noticed” by training hard, and if that doesn’t work, ask the manager to explain his position at the club.

O’Hara’s suggestion is quite different – he feels Phillips has a right to jump ship given he’s not playing.

“He is getting absolutely pied, isn’t he?! He has got to go,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“If you are getting left out for an 18-year-old, and a winger, then a centre-half comes on in midfield in front of you as well, then you might as well pack yourself off.

“You aren’t going to play. If I am him then I am knocking on the door and say ‘Pep, just pay me up.'”

However, the former Premier League midfielder thinks Phillips will run into an issue when trying to find a new side, as he’s unsure who’ll want him.

“Where does he go? What football club would take him? He doesn’t get into Tottenham’s team. What team does he get in? He has to start. If he is leaving Man City, then he has to play week in and week out,” O’Hara added.

Phillips might be in with a chance of finding himself a starting spot if he does leave City. Newcastle United and Everton have both been credited with interest of late.

It seems difficult for the ex-Leeds man to get start Newcastle’s midfield at the moment, but the Toffees could offer him a place.

While it’s a significant step down in terms of quality, that might allow Phillips to get his career back on track after a very rough couple of seasons.

