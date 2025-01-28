‘What I’m told…’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal’s interest in ‘world-class’ star

Arsenal’s quest for an attacking signing reportedly led them to enquire about the availability of Aston Villa star Jhon Duran.

The January transfer window has seen Mikel Arteta’s side linked with a move for multiple strikers as they look to bolster their frontline for the second half of the season.

With Gabriel Jesus ruled out of action for the season and the jury still out on Kai Havertz, reports have continued to flood in week after week surrounding that number nine position.

The latest, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, is Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. The Colombia international has enjoyed a breakout year with 12 goals in 29 games, but the quality of those goals has made him stand out.

Despite having only started four league games and just once in the Champions League, he has made a significant impact with limited minutes and he could be given a starting place elsewhere, with multiple clubs interested.

On his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Arsenal are one of those clubs having recently called Villa to understand Duran’s situation.

“What I’m told is that also Arsenal made a call in the recent weeks to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, because Sesko, at the moment, no green light from Leipzig.

“Also Alexander Isak, the dream target of Arsenal. Super expensive, almost very complicated, impossible, nothing in football, but very complicated.

“And so in recent weeks, also Arsenal called to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, but no bid, no direct negotiations with Aston Villa.”

Described as ‘potentially world-class‘ by the Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell, Duran has outperformed his expected goals compared to Arsenal’s current forward line and boasts almost twice as many shots on target compared to Havertz and Jesus.

Arsenal’s striker woes

Having hoped to bring in a striker, Arsenal’s time and options are seemingly running out. Most of their potential deals look far easier to complete in the summer as all of their targets are key to their current clubs.

Take RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, for example; journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Sesko had picked Arsenal over Chelsea and Manchester City, but any move in January would require an incredible offer, which is why the summer makes more sense.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has told Arsenal to stay away from Wolves striker Matheus Cunha. citing that £65million would be too much and that he is unsure where he would feature in their line-up.

Then there’s Brighton’s Evan Ferguson who could arrive on loan until the end of the season; the 20-year-old needs minutes and has plenty of interest from the Premier League and Europe, including potentially reuniting with Roberto De Zerbi.