What is in the small bags carried by England’s World Cup stars before the game?

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Fans who have been keeping an eagle eye on the World Cup pre match build up in North America this summer may have noticed the small bags carried by the players as they enter the stadium.

Take a glance down from the giant headphones and the concentrated expressions and fans have noticed players taking small bags into the dressing room before the game.

The brands of choice for footballers are usually towards the designer end of the spectrum. Gucci and Prada are regulars in the hands of international footballers – although Scotland’s Kieran Tierney has broken the mould a few years ago when he was spotted carrying his essentials in a Tesco carrier bag.

Players such as Jordan Pickford, Ivan Toney and Harry Kane have all previously used bags from luxury brand Goyard, which can fetch thousands of pounds. However, it is not really about the bag itself. The really valuable items can be found inside.

The bags contain everything the players need to get match ready and feel confident when stepping out onto the world’s biggest stage. It can include shaving gear including top quality razors and shaving balm, toiletries such as body wash and soaps, and hair care products.

It means footballers pack their bags full of brands such as Cremo, which is aimed specifically at male grooming for those who love sport.

Cremo offers moisturising body washes that help to keep skin clean and hydrated before and after games. Flavours include Italian Bergamot, Spice and Black Vanilla, and Cooling Citrus and Mint.

Cremo is also selling shaving balms and gift sets that are perfect for pre match bags with 25% off until the end of the World Cup.

While it may seem strange for footballers to put so much importance on grooming products pre-game, England stars have already explained why they are so integral to their pre match ritual. Declan Rice told Men’s Health a pre match grooming routine is actually a key part of his performances.

He said: “You want to look good, feel good – that’s part of performing well. For me, it’s important to take care of myself and my appearance so when I go into games I feel as if I’m in the best condition possible. Over the years, my appearance has changed and my confidence has grown.”

It is not just items included for appearances in the bags. They can also include performance items such as glucose gels that give extra energy, blister plasters and things like shinpad tape.