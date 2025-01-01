What last season’s run-in & equivalent results tell us about the Arsenal – Liverpool title race

Liverpool have a commanding lead over Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League table, but recent history has shown the title race might not be over just yet.

Arne Slot’s are six points ahead of second-place Arsenal with a game in hand, while three successive statement-making league wins over West Ham, Leicester and Tottenham over the Christmas period have seen some pundits declare the league title as good as theirs already.

But after some wobbles earlier in the campaign, Arsenal have kept the pace with Slot’s Reds by also winning their last three matches, including an impressive 3-1 comeback victory away to Brentford on New Year’s Day.

