A look at the 10 host cities for Euro 2024

The countdown to UEFA Euro 2024 is on and it promises to be another brilliant international tournament.

While multiple cities from various countries were used at Euro 2020, things will go back to normal in the summer.

Euro 2024 will take place across 10 cities in Germany, and it will be their first major tournament as hosts since the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Fans from across Europe will soak up the brilliant atmosphere in Germany and there will be fan zones in each of the 10 host cities.

“We have amazing stadiums, fans who love football, and we have people who love celebrating with other Europeans,” former Germany defender Phillip Lahm said.

“In Germany, we always look back on 2006 and how the World Cup brought us closer together while also providing the opportunity to welcome others to our country.

“We plan to replicate that, updated for modern times. We will organise a huge football party in Germany.”

We’ve looked at the 10 host cities, including their Euro 2024 fixtures and top tourist attractions.

Munich

The Allianz Arena was also a host venue for Euro 2020

Euro 2024 gets underway in Munich when Germany face Scotland at the Allianz Arena on June 14.

The stadium is home to Bayern Munich and has hosted some iconic games, including Chelsea’s win over the German side in the 2012 Champions League final.

Alongside the football, Munich also has plenty to offer for fans staying in the city.

You can take a walk around the Olympic Village or visit the Deutsches Museum, one of the biggest science and technology museums in the world.

Munich’s famous year-round produce market, the Viktualienmarkt, is where to head for fresh food and an authentic Bavarian beer garden.

Fixtures in Munich:

14/06: Germany vs Scotland (21:00)

17/06: Romania vs Ukraine (15:00)

20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia (15:00)

25/06: Denmark vs Serbia (21:00)

02/07: Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (18:00)

09/07: Semi-final (21:00)

Berlin

The capital of Germany, Berlin is one of the country’s most vibrant cities – and it will be immersed in football fever at Euro 2024.

The Olympiastadion has a 74,475 capacity and will host six games at the tournament, including the final on July 14.

It has previously hosted the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France and the 2015 Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus.

Berlin is also famous for its landmarks and historical sites, including the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag building and the Berlin Wall Memorial.

We’d recommend a visit to the TV Tower, which offers an impressive panoramic view over Berlin from a height of over 200m.

Fixtures in Berlin:

15/06: Spain vs Croatia (18:00)

21/06: Poland vs Austria (18:00)

25/06: Netherlands vs Austria (18:00)

29/06: Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B (18:00)

06/07: Quarter-final (21:00)

14/07: Final (21:00)

Cologne

One of the biggest and oldest cities in Germany, Cologne sits on the River Rhine and will be welcoming fans from both England and Scotland at Euro 2024.

The RheinEnergieStadion – the home ground of FC Koln – hosts Scotland vs Switzerland on June 19 and England vs Slovenia on June 25.

The city also has something for Formula 1 fans, who can see the personal collection of Michael Schumacher. The exhibition includes the original cars from his seven Formula One World Championship victories.

But a trip to Cologne wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the cathedral (Kölner Dom), the third tallest church in the world and one of the most visited landmarks in Germany.

Fixtures in Cologne:

15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (15:00)

19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (21:00)

22/06: Belgium vs Romania (21:00)

25/06: England vs Slovenia (21:00)

30/06: Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00)

Dortmund

Westfalenstadion is renowned for its atmosphere

Dortmund is home to the Westfalenstadion, one of Europe’s most iconic and atmospheric football grounds.

England will play against France at the stadium in the semi-final if both sides top their group and win their subsequent knockout games.

Football fans will love the DFB-Museum, which is devoted to the history of the Bundesliga and the German national team.

Besides its enthusiasm for football, Dortmund is known for its vibrant arts and culture scene and the Dortmunder U houses a stunning arts centre.

Fixtures in Dortmund:

15/06: Italy vs Albania (21:00)

18/06: Turkey vs Georgia (18:00)

22/06: Turkey vs Portugal (18:00)

25/06: France vs Poland (18:00)

29/06: Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C (21:00)

10/07: Semi-final (21:00)

Gelsenkirchen

England’s first game in Euro 2024 sees them travel to Gelsenkirchen to take on Serbia at the Veltins-Arena, the home ground of Schalke 04.

Should they come first in Group C, Gareth Southgate’s side will also return to the city in the Round of 16.

The Veltins-Arena hosted the 2004 Champions League final and was the venue for England’s penalty shootout defeat against Portugal in the 2006 World Cup.

But there are plenty of other things to see and do outside the stadium and families will enjoy the Zoom Erlebniswelt, which is one of the best zoos in Germany.

Fixtures in Gelsenkirchen:

16/06: Serbia vs England (21:00)

20/06: Spain vs Italy (21:00)

26/06: Georgia vs Portugal (21:00)

30/06: Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00)

Hamburg

Volksparkstadion will host five games at Euro 2024

The second largest city in Germany, Hamburg will play host to five Euro 2024 games at the Volksparkstadion.

The stadium is home to Hamburger SV and has previously hosted the 2010 UEFA Europa League final, which saw Fulham lose 2-1 against Atletico Madrid.

Hamburg is often nicknamed the Venice of the North due to its world-renowned harbour and visitors can take brilliant boat tours along the River Elbe.

After a night at the football, the legendary entertainment district in the heart of St Pauli is worth a visit as it is packed with bars, clubs and live music venues.

Fixtures in Hamburg:

16/06: Poland vs Netherlands (15:00)

19/06: Croatia vs Albania (15:00)

22/06: Georgia vs Czechia (15:00)

26/06: Czechia vs Turkey (21:00)

05/07: Quarter-final (21:00)

Stuttgart

Stuttgart will host five games at Euro 2024, including Scotland’s group-stage fixture against Hungary on June 23.

The Stuttgart Arena – also known as the MHP Arena – has a 51,000 capacity and has previously staged games at the 1974 and 2006 World Cups.

The city is also home to two of the most famous car manufacturers in the world and you can visit the Mercedes-Benz Museum and the Porsche Museum.

If you’re a wine-lover, Stuttgart is definitely the place to be as the region has many renowned wineries and vineyards.

Fixtures in Stuttgart:

16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark (18:00)

19/06: Germany vs Hungary (18:00)

23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (21:00)

26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium (18:00)

05/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

Frankfurt

After leaving Gelsenkirchen, England will travel to Frankfurt to face Denmark in their second group-stage match.

They will play at the Deutsche Bank Park, which has a 58,000 capacity and is one of the oldest stadiums in Germany.

While the city isn’t renowned as a major tourist destination, visitors in June and July can enjoy a scenic stroll along the banks of the River Main.

Frankfurt’s distinct skyline has also earned it the nickname ‘Mainhattan’ and the Main Tower offers a spectacular panoramic view of the city and its surroundings.

Fixtures in Frankfurt:

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (18:00)

20/06: Denmark vs England (18:00)

23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (21:00)

26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (18:00)

01/07: Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00)

Dusseldorf

Having previously hosted American football matches, concerts, boxing matches and the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, the Merkur Spiel-Arena will now have five games at Euro 2024.

England will head to the stadium – the home of Fortuna Dusseldorf – in the quarter-finals if they finish top of their group and win in the last-16.

The city is very industrial, but if you prefer drinking to sightseeing, you can have a great time here.

Dusseldorf’s Altstadt (Old Town) consists of around 260 pubs and restaurants and has been dubbed ‘the longest bar in the world.’

Fixtures in Dusseldorf

17/06: Austria vs France (21:00)

21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine (15:00)

24/06: Albania vs Spain (21:00)

01/07: Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E (18:00)

06/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

Leipzig

Leipzig will host four games at Euro 2024, including a highly anticipated group-stage clash between France and the Netherlands.

The Red Bull Arena is one of the more modern arenas in Germany, having opened in 2004 in time for the 2006 World Cup.

Leipzig has undergone extensive modernisation in recent years, earning a reputation as Germany’s new cultural hotspot.

But the city’s history still remains a focal point for visitors and the Monument to the Battle of the Nations is a must-see landmark.

Fixtures in Leipzig:

18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (21:00)

21/06: Netherlands vs France (21:00)

24/06: Croatia vs Italy (21:00)

02/07: Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F (21:00)

