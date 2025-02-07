When Arsenal and Man City could face one another in the Champions League this season

With Arsenal and Manchester City bringing back an old-school rivalry to the top level of football, we’re all wondering when the two sides will meet again.

Fresh off a dominant 5-1 victory from the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s side gave Pep Guardiola’s men a good hiding at the Emirates Stadium, which was full of subtext, contentious moments and mocking through celebrations.

Looking ahead, both sides remain in the Champions League and there is a chance (albeit a small one) where both sides could end up facing each other on the European stage, who wouldn’t want to see that?

Read the article at Planet Football.