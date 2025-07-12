When Viktor Gyokeres hopes to ‘fly to London’ to complete his move to Arsenal has been revealed with the Gunners “not far away” from securing his signing.

Arsenal have already tied up deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, while the club is set to imminently announce the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

But their long-drawn-out bid to land a new striker continues as they struggle to agree a transfer fee with Sporting for Gyokeres.

It’s believed Arsenal have met the Portuguese side’s €80m [£69] asking price, though Sporting are insisting on €70m [£60m] up front rather than the €65m [£56] they’ve offered.

Gyokeres has refused to return to training after agreeing personal terms with Arsenal and transfer expert Graeme Bailey has told TBR Football when the Sweden international hopes to ‘fly to London’ to complete his transfer,

Bailey said: “I can confirm that Gyokeres has reiterated to Sporting that he will not be returning for pre-season training — indeed, I am told his representatives have made it clear to the club’s president, Frederico Varandas, that he will not play for the club again.

“Gyokeres considers his Sporting career over, having agreed personal terms with Arsenal. Sources have also told me that he hopes to be in England early next week to complete his move.

“The two clubs are not far away — it is close. As it stands, there is no suggestion that Arsenal are going to give up on the Swede.”

Lawyer and A Bola columnist Joao Caido Guerreiro has revealed that there could be a scenario, although very unlikely, that Sporting could pursue “dismissal without compensation” if Gyokeres continues to refuse to turn up for training.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Tough times for Premier League middle-class as old Big Six empire strikes back

👉 Six PL clubs who made ‘illegal approaches’ for a signing before Tottenham ‘tapped up’ Gibbs-White

👉 Arsenal sent warning as Chelsea selling Noni Madueke amid two factors as ‘doubts’ surface

Guerreiro said: “Missing training without justification is an infraction, and five consecutive unjustified absences or ten interpolated absences are sufficient grounds for dismissal with cause.

“However, the law allows for various justifications. Gyokeres can always provide some justification: a family problem, the need to accompany a relative to the doctor, etc. The list of justifications is long.”

He added: “But the player announced the absence early, and the reason is that he wants to go to Arsenal. This limits his justifications. If he misses, Sporting could even fine him, or if the absences continue, apply more severe sanctions. Including dismissal without compensation.

“But that’s what Gyokeres wants. And dismissal would be terrible for Sporting : a financial asset, because the player is a club asset, would go from being worth €65 million, the value of Arsenal’s offer, to being worth zero!”