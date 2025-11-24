It has been argued that Liverpool may soon have no choice but to sack Arne Slot, while Jurgen Klopp has been backed to make a return to management.

Slot is currently under immense pressure at Liverpool as his side have lost eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Under Slot, Liverpool surpassed all expectations last season as they won their 20th Premier League, but results and performances have massively declined this season.

They arguably made too many changes in a single window in the summer as most of their summer signings have struggled, while other key players have also underperformed.

Currently, Liverpool are pretty toothless in attack and easy to play through, while they are also fragile in defence as they have slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League.

Slot likely has plenty of credit in the bank after last season, but results will need to improve soon and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown thinks the club will “have to make a decision” if there is no improvement within the next ten games.

“It’s a strange situation and they’re desperately looking for reasons,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Quite often when things go wrong like this, the reasons are clear, players are making mistakes or something like that, but that’s not been the case.

“So ultimately the finger gets pointed at the manager, because six defeats from their last seven games is bordering on unbelievable in all honesty.

“Serious questions are going to be asked, because how long can this go on for? I don’t think they’ll be considering sacking him at the moment, but then how long do you give him?

“He’s obviously got credit in the bank there from last season, but what if it’s then eight, nine, ten games and they’re still not picking up wins? Then they might have to make a decision.

“You can’t put your finger on a reason Liverpool are going through this spell, and the players are to blame as well, but the manager is always the one who takes the blame.”

Former boss Klopp has been linked with a return to Liverpool as a possible replacement for Slot, though he is currently the Global Head of Football for Red Bull.

Ex-Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeneß suspects Klopp will be back in management soon as he does not suit his current role.

“I could never imagine him as an official who travels around the country, to New York, and looks after the different teams,” Hoeneß said.

“And I don’t think that will be a good model in the long run. I also don’t think he’ll do that forever, I can’t imagine it.

“I’ve always admired Jürgen Klopp as a coach who is on the pitch. Someone who develops a team, who moves a team forward with his personality. I see Jürgen Klopp on the pitch and nowhere else.”