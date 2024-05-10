Where are they now? AC Milan’s most expensive signing of every season since 2010
AC Milan don’t tend to spend massive amounts of cash on players. It’s just not how they do things.
Literally half of today’s Premier League clubs currently have a higher record transfer fee than the Rossoneri, and West Ham are only €10,000 behind them. It’s always about how much you spend, though, it’s about what you do with those players.
Milan have signed some all-time ballers over the years, so let’s take a look at their most expensive signing for each of the past 14 seasons. The first one ain’t ideal…