Where are they now? Arsenal’s last XI to beat Liverpool at Anfield in 2012
Arsenal’s last away triumph at Liverpool came all the way back in September 2012 as goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla secured all three points for Arsene Wenger’s side in a 2-0 triumph.
Since that point, Anfield hasn’t exactly been a happy hunting ground for the Gunners. Arsenal are without a win in their last 13 trips to Liverpool and they will be keen to erase that fact sooner rather than later.
We’ve taken a trip down memory lane and have checked out what that Arsenal XI from back in 2012 are up to these days.