Where are they now? Barcelona’s XI from Lionel Messi’s final game in 2021

Lionel Messi’s time at FC Barcelona stands – surely – as the greatest spell any player, anywhere, has had at one club. The Argentinian scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan club and lifted countless silverware across his 17 years as a first-team regular.

But he didn’t get the send-off that his legendary service deserved. Barca finished a distant third and his final game was a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo on the penultimate weekend of the season. Messi scored (of course he did) but Celta came from behind to win at an empty Camp Nou – still without fans due to the coronavirus restrictions.

A few weeks later Messi waved a tearful goodbye after the club’s financial difficulties made it almost impossible for him to continue at the club. Things have changed quite dramatically in just over two years, and we’ve checked in on what became the final Barcelona XI from Messi’s time at the club.

