Where are they now? Barcelona’s XI from their unforgettable 6-1 remontada against PSG in 2017

In March 2017, Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks in their history by defeating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 knockout clash.

Unai Emery’s PSG had thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg in Paris and looked as though they’d be cruising to the last 16 as long as they averted a disaster in Catalonia.

Barca came racing out of the traps, opening the scoring after just three minutes and opening up a three-goal lead to make the visitors sweat.

But an Edinson Cavani strike on the hour mark gave the visitors a crucial away goal and appeared to extinguish Barcelona’s hopes of a famous fightback. The away goal rule meant that Luis Enrique’s side needed another three goals to make it through.

As the clock ticked on past the 88th minute, that’s exactly what they did – scoring three times late on to make it 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate in one of the most remarkable results in European football history.

But what became of that Barcelona side? We’ve revisited Luis Enrique’s starting XI, plus substitutes, to see where they’re all at in 2024.

