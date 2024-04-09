Where are they now? Carlo Ancelotti’s 10 wild signings as Chelsea manager

Carlo Ancelotti is still fondly remembered among Chelsea fans to this day, but what happened to the 10 players that he signed during his tenure at the club?

The Italian boss spent two years in the Chelsea hot seat and managed to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during that time.

In total, he signed 10 players during his tenure at Stamford Bridge and we’ve checked in on where each of those players are today.

For the full article, please click here.