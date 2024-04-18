Where are they now? Carlo Ancelotti’s 7 signings as Everton manager

Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment at Everton brought significant anticipation and excitement back in December 2019. Bringing in an elite European coach with a significant trophy-winning pedigree was a major statement of intent… that ultimately wasn’t realised.

Fast forward five years and Ancelotti’s relatively short-lived stint with Everton feels like some kind of fever dream. Don Carlo is back at Real Madrid, competing for the Champions League, while the Toffees are in the financial quagmire, hit with points deductions amid their battle against the drop. Did it actually really happen?

Yes, it did. But what kind of legacy did the Italian tactician leave at Goodison Park? Ancelotti brought in a number of big-name, fairly expensive signings. We’ve revisited those players to see what they’re up to today.

Read the article at Planet Football.