Where are they now? Carlo Ancelotti’s most expensive signing from every season since 2010

Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers of all time and throughout his illustrious career, he’s spent plenty of money in the transfer market.

The only manager to win the title in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, Ancelotti has managed some of the all-time greatest players and has never been shy of spending big on signings.

We’ve gone back through Ancelotti’s career and have found his most expensive signing from every season since 2010-11 to see where those players are today.

For the full article, please click here.