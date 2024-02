Chelsea lost on penalties to Liverpool after a goalless draw in the 2022 League Cup final – & their squad was soon to change dramatically.

Within 18 months of the match at Wembley, no fewer than 13 of Chelsea’s starting line-up and used substitutes had left Stamford Bridge following Todd Boehly’s takeover in May 2022.

We’ve done some digging to discover what each of Chelsea’s players from the final are up to in 2024.

For the full article, please click here.