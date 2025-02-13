Where are they now? Every player Cristiano Ronaldo voted to win the Ballon d’Or

With Cristiano Ronaldo has the second-most Ballon d’Or awards in history after his rival Lionel Messi, we’ve decided to look back at his votes over the years.

Spoiler alert: as Portugal captain Ronaldo never voted for his eternal rival Messi to win the Ballon d’Or in the years he voted for football’s most prestigious individual award, although he did later on in FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award.

Ronaldo didn’t vote in the years 2011 or 2012, when he finished runner-up to Messi who won it for a third and fourth successive year, but who received his votes in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015?

