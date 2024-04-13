Where are they now? Laurent Blanc’s 10 incredible signings at PSG

Perhaps Paris Saint-Germain’s most underrated manager of their modern, mega-rich era, Laurent Blanc’s three years in the hot seat helped cement a dynasty built on domestic dominance.

Appointed in 2013 following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure for Real Madrid, the French great was under pressure to follow on from one of the greatest managers of all time with an embarrassment of riches to make use of, a club to mould and owners to please in what has – in hindsight – always been an impossible job.

Blanc fell to the inevitable fate of all PSG managers in 2016 having failed to win the Champions League, but left having won back-to-back domestic trebles and having made 10 (mostly) brilliant signings.

