Where are they now? Leeds United’s 3 wonderkids from Football Manager 2015

Leeds United fans don’t have many fond memories around the release time of Football Manager 2015 back in November 2014, but there were a crop of talented academy products emerging to give hope for the future.

Unfortunately, those youngsters came through at a chaotic time, with Massimo Cellino as chairman and coaches Dave Hockaday and Darko Milanic both sacked by the time FM15 even hit the shelves.

We’ve checked in on the three talented youngsters judged as ‘wonderkids’ (via FMScout) and checked in, 10 years later, to see what’s become of them.

For the full article, please click here.