Where are they now? Liverpool’s 10 most expensive January signings

Liverpool have managed to strike some bargain deals in the January transfer window over the years and we’ve checked in on their 10 most expensive winter deals.

The Reds are sitting on top of the Premier League, but Jurgen Klopp might ask for winter reinforcements as his side look to push for the title in the second half of the season.

This transfer window can be a difficult one to navigate though and we’ve checked out where Liverpool’s 10 most expensive January signings are today.

For the full article, please click here.