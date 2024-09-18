Where are they now? Man Utd’s 8 wonderkids from FIFA 15 a decade later
FIFA 15 was released over a decade ago and we thought it would be a timely point to check out where the eight Manchester United wonderkids from that game are today.
The Red Devils have a rich history when it comes to developing young players, although not all of these wonderkids have managed to make a name for themselves at Old Trafford.
Using SoFIFA, we have found United’s eight wonderkids from FIFA 15 and have checked out what they are each up to these days.