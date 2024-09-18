Where are they now? Man Utd’s 8 wonderkids from FIFA 15 a decade later

FIFA 15 was released over a decade ago and we thought it would be a timely point to check out where the eight Manchester United wonderkids from that game are today.

The Red Devils have a rich history when it comes to developing young players, although not all of these wonderkids have managed to make a name for themselves at Old Trafford.

Using SoFIFA, we have found United’s eight wonderkids from FIFA 15 and have checked out what they are each up to these days.

For the full article, please click here.