Where are they now? Newcastle’s 3 wonderkids from Football Manager 2015

Newcastle United were coming to the end of the Alan Pardew era when Football Manager 2015 was released 10 years ago – and had a trio of talented youngsters on their books as a hint to a brighter future.

While Newcastle would be relegated just 18 months later, the three players identified by the game as future wonderkids haven’t gone on to do too badly even if they’ve not become the next Messi or Ronaldo.

We’ve checked in on the three talented youngsters judged as ‘wonderkids’ (via FMScout) and checked in, 10 years later, to see what’s become of them.

For the full article, please click here.