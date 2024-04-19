Where are they now? Rafa Benitez’s 28 signings for Newcastle United

Newcastle United was Rafael Benitez’s first job since being sacked as Real Madrid manager. The Toon were all but relegated when he joined the club but, instead of jumping ship, he put his reputation on the line and spent a season in the Championship.

This was a bold move. If it had gone wrong, the Spaniard’s reputation was in tatters, and the Championship is one of the most competitive leagues in world football.

Rafa aced it. Newcastle came straight back up as champions, and finished 10th in their first season back in the Prem. After his second successive season in the top flight, Rafa left due to differences with Mike Ashley… So it goes.

