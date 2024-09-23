Where are they now? Real Madrid’s 7 FIFA 15 wonderkids a decade later

2015 was a tough year for Real Madrid as they had to watch rivals Barcelona win a continental treble, but that was merely a precursor to Los Blancos’ own era of European domination.

As you’d probably expect, Real’s team was absolutely stacked in FIFA 15, blessed with one of the best attacking trios in the game, prime Sergio Ramos and Pepe in defence, Iker Casillas between the sticks and of course their iconic midfield three.

They also boasted several talented young prospects. Thanks to data from SoFIFA, we’ve taken a look at their wonderkids from FIFA 15 and checked in on where they are now, following the release of FC 25 (Yes, we’re all officially old now).

For the full article, please click here.