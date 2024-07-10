Where are they now? Ronald Koeman’s 17 largely disastrous signings at Everton
Ronald Koeman lasted 16 months as Everton manager. In that time the club made no fewer than 17 signings, which can charitably be described as something of a mixed bag.
With Romelu Lukaku banging in the goals before he was sold to Manchester United, Everton finished a respectable seventh place in 2016-17, Koeman’s one full season in charge. But the Dutchman was eventually sacked following a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal in October 2017, a result that left the club in the relegation zone.
But what kind of legacy did Koeman leave behind in terms of recruitment? We’ve taken a look at all 17 players Koeman signed and where they’re at today.