Where are they now? Ruben Amorim’s 10 most expensive signings at Sporting Lisbon

Ruben Amorim is all but confirmed to be the new Manchester United head coach, where he will inherit a squad that has cost fortunes to assemble.

Giving individual managers too much rope in the transfer market is partially how United ended up in such a mess and was one of the reasons Erik ten Hag was ultimately dismissed.

While INEOS are trying to scale that back with their new footballing hierarchy and the appointment of Amorim as head coach, there’s no doubt he’ll have some say on how money is spent. Here are the 10 most expensive signings he’s made while in charge of Sporting.

For the full article, please click here.