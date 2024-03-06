Where are they now? Solskjaer’s Man Utd XI from the famous win against PSG in 2019

Five years have now passed since Manchester United’s greatest Champions League night since Sir Alex Ferguson retired – the remarkable 3-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still officially United’s interim coach, having taken the reins from Jose Mourinho in December 2018. The big win in the French capital played a big role in the Norwegian coach landing the job on a permanent basis, remaining in the post until he was dismissed in November 2021.

United went to Paris looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first-leg defeat at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku sparked the famous comeback in just the second minute, before making it 2-1 on the half-hour mark. Solskjaer’s side then completed the unlikely turnaround deep into stoppage time, with Marcus Rashford’s coolly dispatched penalty sparking wild scenes of pandemonium in the away end.

Read the article at Planet Football.