Where are they now? The 10 best wonderkids of 2017 according to GOAL

GOAL annually releases a list of the top 50 wonderkids of each year in their NXGN series, but where are the top 2017 prospects today?

Tipping youngsters for stardom is easier said than done, especially as players tend to develop at different rates. It only takes one bad injury or the wrong move to mess with a youngster’s career trajectory.

We’ve taken a closer look at the NXGN list from 2017 and have assessed where the top 10 wonderkids of that year are today.

Read the article at Planet Football.