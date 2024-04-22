Where are they now? The 10 best wonderkids of 2019 according to GOAL

Every year, GOAL creates a list of the 50 best wonderkids in world football. They’re like time capsules, little windows into a time when we all thought some random player we’ve all forgotten exists was going to set the world alight.

One of our favourite things is to go through these lists and imagine these alternate timelines.

Quite often, GOAL’s predictions come true and their wunderkinden fulfil their potential. Sometimes they do something unfathomable like putting Erling Haaland in 33rd place, somewhere between Rhian Brewster and Josh Sargent.

That’s what they did in 2019, which begs the question: Who made the top 10 if Haaland was only 33rd? Stick around, pals, we’re going to tell you.

For the full article, please click here.