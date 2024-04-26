Where are they now? The 10 best wonderkids of 2021 according to GOAL

We’re back on the wonderkids wagon. This time, we’re zooming in on the top ten most highly-rated youngsters on GOAL’s 2021 NXGN list to see where they were then, and what they’re up to now.

The different paths these ballers’ lives have taken in the past three years is insane. One of them is probably the world’s best player right now, while another is without a club and allegedly involved in mafia activity.

Let’s get going, starting with a Brazilian who had the football world all starry-eyed when he made his big move to Europe.

For the full article, please click here.