Where are they now? The 10 most expensive players sold by Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s taste in player has never been the most popular, but if you backed him in the market, it used to guarantee success at the highest level.

The mask has slipped somewhat in recent years with the Portuguese boss now in Turkey with Fenerbahce after polarising spells with Tottenham and Roma. At his peak, however, the Special One would deliver league titles and European honours without question as long as he got who he wanted.

That comes at a cost, though. A man with expensive needs, we’ve taken a look at the 10 biggest sales Mourinho has made in his career so far and where those players are now.

Read the article at Planet Football.