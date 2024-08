While Pep Guardiola certainly enjoys splashing the cash in the transfer market, he’s also made some significant profits on players over the years.

The Manchester City boss rarely stands in someone’s way if they decide to leave the club he’s in charge of and he’s sold plenty of big names throughout his career.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of Guardiola’s biggest sales and have checked out where those players are today.

For the full article, please click here.