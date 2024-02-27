Where are they now? The 12 Man Utd academy graduates to make one appearance for the club since 2010

Manchester United’s academy is one of the most famed in football and has a long history of developing some of the game’s greatest players, as well as helping to create countless professional football careers worldwide.

Like with any academy, not every player on the books at United can make it at the Theatre of Dreams. To even get as far as making an appearance for the Red Devils is achievement enough in itself, with many going as far as graduating from the academy, but being unable to get that dream moment.

A long career at United is always the dream, but for these 12 players since 2010, one appearance was all they got. Here’s what they’re up to now.

*Note – We’ve excluded players still on the books at United who have one appearance to their name and could yet still add to that.

